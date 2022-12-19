Brokerages Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target at $8.50

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CMRX shares. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity at Chimerix
In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chimerix
Chimerix Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimerix (CMRX)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.