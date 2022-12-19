Brokerages Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target at $8.50

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMRX shares. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Chimerix

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Chimerix Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,077,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chimerix by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 892,726 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 623,268 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Further Reading

