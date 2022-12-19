Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target at $5.00

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTM. StockNews.com began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.63. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 106.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

