Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) PT at $47.50

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

