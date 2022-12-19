Brokerages Set Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Target Price at $120.86

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €125.00 ($131.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.68) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €118.00 ($124.21) in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Kerry Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Kerry Group stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

About Kerry Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.2892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

