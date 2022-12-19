Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Target Price at GBX 118.60

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.60 ($1.46).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 114 ($1.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Deliveroo Stock Down 2.1 %

ROO opened at GBX 80.96 ($0.99) on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

