Financial Comparison: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sumco alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.69 $374.20 million $2.88 10.25 Lattice Semiconductor $515.33 million 18.54 $95.92 million $1.11 62.80

This table compares Sumco and Lattice Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sumco and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 4 0 2.67

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.45%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 14.51% 11.06% 7.34% Lattice Semiconductor 24.83% 38.63% 22.45%

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Sumco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

(Get Rating)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.