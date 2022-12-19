Analyzing China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Electric Power pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and China Resources Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $16.80 billion 2.89 $2.49 billion $4.83 19.58 China Resources Power $11.55 billion 0.76 $204.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than China Resources Power.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Electric Power and China Resources Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 2 6 0 2.75 China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Electric Power presently has a consensus target price of $102.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. Given American Electric Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 13.08% 10.73% 2.85% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Electric Power beats China Resources Power on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 37 coal-fired power plants, 141 wind farms, 31 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 4 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 47,997 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes combined generation of heat and power, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of energy, power sale, intelligent energy, coal mining, and other areas; and distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

