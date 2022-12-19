Reviewing Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) & Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI)

Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI – Get Rating) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Williams Industries and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fathom Digital Manufacturing $152.20 million 1.85 $16.03 million N/A N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

17.3% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Williams Industries and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Industries and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A Fathom Digital Manufacturing -244.53% 5.88% 1.73%

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Williams Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Industries

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

