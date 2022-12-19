Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) & RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Critical Review

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Modular Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -0.50 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.93) -1.37

Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RenovaCare and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Modular Medical has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 259.85%. Given Modular Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -5,071.08% -251.03% Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Modular Medical beats RenovaCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

