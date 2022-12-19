Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

PTNR stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partner Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

