Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Stock Down 1.6 %
PTNR stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.75.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partner Communications
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.