Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.
Ventas Price Performance
Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
