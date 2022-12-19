New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

