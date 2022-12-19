StockNews.com Lowers Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $2.54 on Friday. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,941.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $38,329.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,636.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.