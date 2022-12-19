Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.25 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
