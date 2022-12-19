Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Premier Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Premier

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

