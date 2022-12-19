Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

HCSG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.34. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 487,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,079,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 302,487 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

