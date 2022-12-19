U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

