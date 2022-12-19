eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EHTH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of EHTH opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

Insider Activity

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

