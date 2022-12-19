National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

About National Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 41.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National Beverage by 345.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

