National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
National Beverage Stock Performance
National Beverage stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.