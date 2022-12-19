Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

ISSC stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 25,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,238,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 81,902 shares of company stock worth $732,550 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.