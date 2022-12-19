Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
ISSC stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 25,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,238,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 81,902 shares of company stock worth $732,550 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)
