StockNews.com Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $80.58 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

