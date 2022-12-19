Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

SB opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 57.07%. The business had revenue of $92.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 452,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 372,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 475,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

