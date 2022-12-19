StockNews.com Lowers Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 209,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after buying an additional 176,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 133,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

