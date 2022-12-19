TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TACT opened at $6.31 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransAct Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $127,658.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,112,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,059.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,238 shares of company stock valued at $400,475. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.