Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRVS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

