Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Codexis Price Performance

CDXS opened at $5.28 on Friday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Insider Transactions at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,931 shares of company stock valued at $839,487. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Codexis by 1,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

