StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Shares of PRME stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

