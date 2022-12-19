Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, November 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €31.85 ($33.53) on Friday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.54.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.