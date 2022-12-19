Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 718,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 670,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Mesa Air Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

