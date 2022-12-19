Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 718,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 670,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.
