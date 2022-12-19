MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Down 14.0% in November

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 593.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

MeiraGTx stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

