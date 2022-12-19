Short Interest in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Declines By 11.8%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM opened at $18.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,480,678.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,746,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.