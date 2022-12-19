Short Interest in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Declines By 11.8%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MIRM opened at $18.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,480,678.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,746,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
