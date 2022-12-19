MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.74%.

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,015,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 294,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

