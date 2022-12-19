Short Interest in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Declines By 10.7%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,290,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 35,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MannKind by 66.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 350.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 933,915 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 5,118.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 95.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 683,450 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

