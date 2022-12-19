Analyzing International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) & fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A fuboTV $638.35 million 0.67 -$382.84 million ($3.10) -0.71

This table compares International Media Acquisition and fuboTV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares International Media Acquisition and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77% fuboTV -56.69% -86.28% -38.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for International Media Acquisition and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 1 2 3 0 2.33

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $8.11, suggesting a potential upside of 268.51%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Summary

fuboTV beats International Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Media Acquisition

(Get Rating)

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

