Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SCHL opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Scholastic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Scholastic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Scholastic by 48.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Scholastic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

