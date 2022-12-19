Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESEA. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Univest Sec lowered their target price on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Euroseas has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $35.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.57). Euroseas had a return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Euroseas by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.