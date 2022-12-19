Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HNTIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Investec raised shares of Hunting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

Hunting Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of HNTIF stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

