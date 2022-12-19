JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENGGY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.74) to €15.20 ($16.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.00) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $8.86 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

