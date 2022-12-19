Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPSGY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Post to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Post from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($67.37) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($43.68) to €46.40 ($48.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.23 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.