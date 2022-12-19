Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $4.68 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $169.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

