Morgan Stanley Cuts Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €10.50

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.74) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BGAOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Proximus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($22.63) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Proximus from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.70 ($14.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

