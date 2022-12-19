Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases 8 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby purchased 8 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($23.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($184.52).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Peter Southby purchased 27 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($23.06) per share, for a total transaction of £507.60 ($622.75).

Shares of LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,878 ($23.04) on Monday. EMIS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,116 ($13.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,918 ($23.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4,268.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,872.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,833.55.

About EMIS Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 17.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

