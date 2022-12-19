Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £151.58 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Mark Richardson purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 689 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($185.96).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 629.60 ($7.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.85. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,736 ($21.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 611.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 714.73.

OCDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.51) to GBX 740 ($9.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,057.50 ($12.97).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

