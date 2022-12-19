Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases 70 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £123.20 ($151.15).

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £675.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,146.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.19. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 141.25 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.60 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

