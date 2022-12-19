Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells £181,025.18 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($222,089.54).

Barclays Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:BARC opened at GBX 154.42 ($1.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.50 billion and a PE ratio of 498.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.96. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BARC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.92).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

