Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.7% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

