Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

