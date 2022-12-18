Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 538 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.