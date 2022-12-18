Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

