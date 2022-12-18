Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,994 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $165.71 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. The stock has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

